The 14th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Junior Tennis championship held at the Lagos Tennis Lawn came to an end yesterday with champions emerging in the various categories.

In the U-12 Boys category, Seyin Ogunshakin beat David Edwards 6-3, 4-0 retired, while his brother, Seun Ogunshakin, playing in the U-14 category, defeated Mohammed Idris 8-2 retired.

Nene Yakubu beat Amarachi Eze 9-2 in the U-14 Girls category and in the U-16 Boys, David Ekpeyong defeated Joshua Maxwell 9-1, while in the U-16 girls, Mary Udoffa overpowered Blessing Out to win.

The Most Valuable Player award girls went to Mary Udoffa while Mubarak Ganiyu emerged the Most Valuable Player in the boys’ category.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele (CON) who was represented by Osita Nwanisobi, acting Director, Corporate Communications Dept, CBN, said the championship was set up as a grooming ground for the discovery of teenage talents and nurturing of potential tennis champions in four age categories (10, 12, 14 and 16), adding that he is happy that the tourney is yielding results.