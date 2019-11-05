Damiete Braide

Stakeholders in the creative and entertainment industry and workers have been told to disregard the rumour that the National Theatre has been given out.

Secretary to the Governing Board, National Theatre/National Troupe, Mr. Agbo Ita said in a statement there was no truth in the viral news that the Federal Government has handed over the national edifice to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Lagos State Government.

The statement read: “The Board or the management of National Theatre is concerned and they were not informed about the unscheduled visit by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu and his Deputy, Olafemi Hamzat and the Central Bank on Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

“Recognising the iconic status of the National Theatre, as a national monument and creative hub of Nigeria, the Board met and discussed the implications of the visit to the National Theatre.

“The Board affirms that there is no iota of truth in the purported statement or media reports that the National Theatre has been handed over to the Central Bank of Nigeria nor to the Lagos State Government by its bona fide owner, the Federal Government of Nigeria.