Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) management has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, as the substantive Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

This was disclosed by the apex bank in a statement on Wednesday. Nwanisobi was appointed Acting Director in October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include; Mrs. Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

All the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021.

