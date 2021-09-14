By Omodele Adigun

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) are set to lead discussion at a summit on Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) financing.

The summit is part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary celebration and 2021 Annual Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

A statement from the association said the theme of the conference, scheduled to hold on September 25 and 26, 2021 at Ikeja Lagos is Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for Inclusive Growth in Post-COVID-19 Economy.

It would bring together leaders in the banking, technology, SMEs fields, including regulators and government agencies as they explore areas Nigeria can mobilise patient funds for infrastructure development and upgrade.

Infrastructure is critical to Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth as it is the pivot on which the wheel of other economic activities rotate. But, over the years, its financing has been a challenge.

Incidentally, financing the SMEs sector is also a challenge, thereby highlighting the fact that almost every sector of the economy is in dare need of adequate infrastructure.

Seasoned experts and leaders in the financial services sector will serve as panelists in the media interactive session with sub-themes: Synergising monetary and fiscal policy for economic sustainability;

Filling infrastructure gap in face of rising debts; Financing SMEs in the new normal; mobilizing funds from the capital market and Financing Nigeria health sector in post Covid-19 economy.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning , Mrs Zainab Ahmed, is expected to give opening remarks while, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, will deliver the keynote address.

The Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji , will be the guest speaker while panelists will include: Mr. Ifie Sekibo, Managing Director, Heritage Bank; Managing Director FMDQ, Mr. Bola Onadele-Koko, Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha; Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali Ikpe; Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT) Lagos, Professor Akpan Ekpo, are other dignitaries expected at the occasion.

