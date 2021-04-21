By Omodele Adigun and Merit Ibe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks and authorised foreign exchange (forex) dealers to henceforth accept both old series and lower denominations of the US dollars for deposit from customers.

A circular by its Director of Currency Operations Department , Ahmed Umar, to all deposit money banks (DMBs), Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and the general public on Tuesday, threatens to sanction any banks or other authorised forex dealers who refuse to comply with the order.

The Memo, entitled : “The rejection of old/lower denomination of the United States dollar by the DBMs/forex dealers.” reads in part:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent times been inundated with complaints from members of the public on the rejection of old/lower denominations of the US dollars bills by the DMBs and other authorised forex dealers

“All DMBs/authorised forex dealers should henceforth accept both old series and lower denominations of the US dollars that are legal tender for deposit from their customers

“The CBN will not hesitate to sanction any DMB or other authorised forex dealers who refuse to accept old series/lower denominations of the US dollar bills from their customers

In addition, all authorised forex dealers are advised to desist from defacing/stamping US dollar banknotes as such notes always fail authentication test during processing/sorting.”