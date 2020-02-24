Uche Henry

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has published the list of licensed finance companies, Microfinance Bank (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Bureaux De Change (BDCs) and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as well as Finance Holding Companies operating in Nigeria as at December 31, 2019.

A newsletter from Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, (NIPC) quoting Proshare, revealled that currently, there are about 79 Licensed Finance Companies; 34 Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs); 913 CBN Licensed Microfinance Banks; 33 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Finance Holding Companies; and 5, 156 Bureaux De Change in Nigeria as at December 31, 2019 as against 33 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Finance Holding Companies ; 77 Licensed Finance Companies; 911 CBN Licensed Microfinance Banks; 35 Primary Mortgage Banks; and 4,345 Bureaux De Change in Nigeria as at September 30, 2019.