Uche Usim, Abuja

Nine out of 11 members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday voted to retain all key economic parameters.

Consequently, Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remained 13.5%, the asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis point around the MPR, the CRR at 22.5% and retain the liquidity ratio at 30%.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday after the MPC meeting, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele expressed there was much task ahead as the economy growing at 2% is sub-optimal judging from the nation’s high population growth and the need to feed and absorb in the employment belt.

He said: “A lot of work needs to be done. We need to consolidate on the growth that we have right now that is still fragile. The economy growing at 2 percent is sub-optimal if we consider that this country’s population grows at an average of over 2.7 percent per annum. And of the fact that you might have heard me saying it is saddening that we will be the third largest population in the world in 2050, even higher than America but following India and China. It’s not a good story but what if also means is that we have a lot of work to do to be able to feed and provide food to be able to employ the mass of people that will be created as well.”

The CBN Governor thus expressed worry over the rising level of insecurity in the country, especially the incessant farmers-herders clashes that have sacked farmers from their farms and driven them into various internally displaced persons’ camps, saying the ugly development was deeply injurious to the economy.

He added that to realise the next phase of economic growth, there will be a need for the apex bank to aggressively focus on how to reduce the level of unemployment and increase the level of employment in the country.

He said: “I must confess that there is a relationship between employment level, improved economy and security in the country. We all have to work together. Those who are making life difficult for people to go to their farms, to be able to produce or conduct their farming activities, we use this opportunity to appeal to them to please allow our farmers particularly in the food producing belt of the country who are affected to allow these farmers go to farm.

“When people go to the farm, they get employed and make food available, feed their families and employ other people. And when they do so, ultimately it reduces the level of insecurity in our country.

“At this time, we’ve seen what we can call a relative improvement in the macroeconomic variables in Nigeria; exchange rates being stable, reserves looking good and inflation moderating downward. But it is also important for me to say that there are still challenges ahead.

“If we consider that notwithstanding the improvements in the macroeconomic variables that inflation still has its own pressures arising from issues bothering from prices and supply shortages for food, issues bothering on unemployment and the need for us to think on how to diversify our economy, I will say the challenges ahead are still enormous but we would need your support,” Emefiele solicited

On MPC warning banks against over-reliance government securities, the CBN said the advice came from what the MPC observed.

“We’ve observed banks direct their focus on government securities instead of giving loans,” he said.