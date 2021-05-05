From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, said that it is scaling up its interventions in the South East. Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, who stated this at the CBN Fair held simultaneously in Enugu and Awka, in Enugu and Anambra states, respectively, urged governments in the zone, groups and associations to leverage the programmes.

Nwanisobi said that the bank would sustain its interventions in critical sectors of the economy and listed the schemes to include the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme; Targeted Credit Facility, Community Development Initiative, the Creative Industry Financing Initiative, the Mirco, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Facility, and the Agri-business/Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme, among others.

He said: “We noticed that there seems to be a little bit of lethargy in terms of people from the southeast embracing the interventions. That’s why we are coming now so aggressively to talk to them. You heard the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture saying that these interventions are real; that people have leveraged it and people have been able to grow their businesses and those in agriculture have also been able to grow their commodities. The person that took the first position in the Agric Credit Guarantee Scheme Forum competition is from Enugu State.