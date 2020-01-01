John Adams, Minna

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa, are set to partner to reduce unemployment and underemployment among youths and women in Niger East.

About N100 million has been set aside as a revolving fund for the empowerment programme.

No fewer than one hundred youths and women are to undergo the empowerment training for between six and twelve weeks every forthright, beginning from February.

Senator Musa, who disclosed this in an interview with reporters in Minna, said empowerment tools “and token take-off grants” will be given to participants on the completion of their training.

Senator Musa said petty traders, artisans and unskilled youths will also be captured under the scheme designed to reduce the level of unemployment and underemployment in the senatorial zone, which will also make the beneficiaries gainfully employed and financially independent.

“The youth and the women are the engine room of development in any society,” the Senator said.

He reassured the people and the state of good representation at the National Assembly, adding that he will only do what his constituency agreed on as a representative of the people of Niger East.

The Senator cleared the air on the pending social media bill, saying that Nigerians have painted him in a negative light as a sponsor of the controversial bill, stressing that the piece of legislation is not intended to restrict freedom of speech.

He added that the Senate would not approve the death penalty as part of the social media bill, but which is meant to regulate service providers.