Paul Erewuba
THE 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship seed 7, Musa Mohammed, yesterday, created the biggest upset in the tournament when he knocked-out the men’s singles top seed and defending champion, Emmanuel Sylvester.
He beat him 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 retired to cruise into today’s semi-finals. Mohammed in a post- match interview, said de- termination and hard work did the magic for him, while Sylvester displayed his usu- al rudeness by refusing to grant any interview.
Also victorious was Seed 9, Nonso Madueke who eased past seed 4, Thomas Otu6-2,6-4tosetupa semi-finals clash with the giant killer, Musa Mohammed. Mohammed boasted that he will revenge against Ma- dueke, having suffered a defeat in his hands last year. Also through to today’s semi-finals is the CBN Senior tennis women’s top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri who
earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over unseeded Jesutoyosi to face two-time former champion, Sara Adegoke in the battle of ‘titans’ that could also be described as the final before the finals of the women’s singles category.
Adegoke dismissed tournament seed 3, Aanu Aiyegbusi 6-1, 6-0.
