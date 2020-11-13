THE 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship seed 7, Musa Mohammed, yesterday, created the biggest upset in the tournament when he knocked-out the men’s singles top seed and defending champion, Emmanuel Sylvester.

He beat him 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 retired to cruise into today’s semi-finals. Mohammed in a post- match interview, said de- termination and hard work did the magic for him, while Sylvester displayed his usu- al rudeness by refusing to grant any interview.

Also victorious was Seed 9, Nonso Madueke who eased past seed 4, Thomas Otu6-2,6-4tosetupa semi-finals clash with the giant killer, Musa Mohammed. Mohammed boasted that he will revenge against Ma- dueke, having suffered a defeat in his hands last year. Also through to today’s semi-finals is the CBN Senior tennis women’s top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri who