From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken its sensitisation on the new naira notes to North Bank Garage and Modern market, in Makurdi, the Benue capital to encourage the public to change their old notes.

The event is part of the sensitisation of stakeholders on the currency redesign held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

Speaking to the stakeholders in Makurdi, the Director, Financial Markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, said there was a need for all the people to change their monies saying that there is no going back on the January 31 deadline.

She said the president has approved the use of the new naira notes and urged the people to visit their banks, deposit the old notes and get the new ones so that at the end of the month, their monies will not become useless

Speaking through the Deputy Director, Financial Markets, Demenongu Yanfa, Ejembi said the CBN is working assiduously to ensure that the banks in Benue seize to dispense old naira notes.

“One of the reasons why the federal government changed the old noted was to ensure that fraudsters do not fake the new money,” she said urging the public to report anyone found with fake new notes.

She further urged them to pass the message to their people so that no one is left out.

She also urged the traders to imbibe net methods of doing business by making use of the eNaira payment channel.

The traders had expressed concerns that while the CBN deadline is less than 10 days ahead, the banks and the nearest Point of Service, POS, operators are still dispensing the old naira notes.

While expressing joy at receiving the sensitisation, the stakeholders urged CBN to ensure that the banks do the needful so they won’t be caught in the web.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of the redesigned currency, sensitisation and onboarding of the eNaira payment channel among others.