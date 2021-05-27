Abayomi Philip and Jummai Mohammed on Wednesday continued with their fairytale run at the CBN Tennis Open Senior Championship continued by advancing into the competition’s third round in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Philip advanced after beating Opeyemi Odeyemi 6-3 6-1 to set up a showdown with Timibra Godsgift in the round of 16.

The unseeded teenager who reached the main draw through the qualifiers had been impressive from the first round on Tuesday.

He had created an upset after knocking out the tournament’s sixth seed, Sylvanus Ajang.

Philip was at it again as he showed poise against a more superior opponent to produce another upset in the second round of the men’s singles event.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I am learning what it is like to be under pressure. I’m learning a lot and I’m really thankful for this experience.

“I am now hungry for results more than ever in every match I play, no matter who my opponent is. It really doesn’t bother me anymore.

“I just want to play my best tennis out there and let my racket do the talking for me when it’s all said and done.

“I hope I can continue to push and enjoy this amazing winning run,” an excited Philip told NAN after the game.

Similarly, Jummai Mohammed advanced to women’s singles third round after a 6-1 6-1 whitewash of the highly-rated Ohunene Yakubu.

She has now set up a showdown with number two seed Aanu Aiyegbusi in the round of 16.

Mohammed who also came into the main draw through the qualifiers had created an upset of her own when she dismissed the tournament’s fifth seed Patience Onebamhoin.

She has won in two straight sets of 6-2 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

There was yet another upset on Wednesday as the tournament’s third seed, Blessing Samuel, was forced to retire.

This was after losing the first set 4-6 and trailing in the second 0-3 to Favour Moses who also came through the qualifiers.

Moses had earlier defeated another qualifier, Omotayo Osewa, after coming back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday.

Also, tournament’s number one seeds Joseph Imeh and Oyinlomo Quadre both advanced to the third round of the men’s and women’s single events respectively.

Imeh defeated Michael Osewa in two straight sets 6-4 6-3 to set up a mouth-watering encounter with tournament’s number 13 seed, Clifford Enosoregbe

While Quadre thrashed Oluchi Ozurumba 6-1 6-0, and will take on unseeded Ronke Akingbade in the round of 16.

Results of other matches in the men’s singles category saw 10th seed Peter Lawal advance to the third round.

This was after Ibrahim Sulaiman was forced to retire after losing the first set 3-6 and trailing 0-3 in the second.

Also, seventh seed Chinma Michael defeated Isaac Emeruwa in two straight sets 6-1 6-3 to book a round of 16 berth with Lawal.

Tournament’s number three seed Nonso Madueke will take on unseeded Ojo Oyelami in the round of 16 after beating Charles Uwandu 2-0 (6-3 6-3).

Fourth seed Uche Oparaoji will lock horns with Isaac Attah after thrashing Emmanuel Leo 2-0 (6-2 6-2).

Henry Atseye who also came through the qualifiers earned himself a well-deserved round of 16 encounter with tournament’s number two seed Musa Mohammed.

This was after he handed the more superior Albert Bikom a 6-3 defeat in the first set before his opponent was forced to retire in the second while trailing 1-0 in the second round encounter.

The championship which began on Monday is expected to end on Saturday.(NAN)