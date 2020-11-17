Alex Adewale has emerged champion of the Wheelchair category of the CBN – sponsored annual senior tennis championship held in Abuja over the weekend.

Adewale stopped Wasiu Yusuf, 6-1, 6-2 to emerge the wheelchair men’s singles champion, while Chituru Nwaozuzu beat Kafayat Omosore 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 to claim the women’s singles crown of the wheelchair category

In the same vein, last year’s Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship semi-finalist, Joseph Imeh, defeated Nonso Madueke 6-3, 3-1 to emerge as the new champion of the 42nd edition of the championship.

In the women’s singles, top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quardri humiliated US-based junior player, Marylove Edwards, 6-0, 6-0 to retain her crown, thereby, winning the title back to back.

Old warhorses, Abdulmumuni Babalola and Shehu Lawal won the men’s doubles title at the expense of Joseph Imeh and Albert Bikom.

Oyinlomo Quardri made it a 2020 double victory as she paired her women’s singles first round victim, Serena Teluwo, to lift the women’s doubles title, beating the duo of Omolayo Bamidele and Jesutoyosi Adewusi, 6-2, 6-4 to emerge victorious.

In his post match interview, after claiming victory, Joseph Imeh gave all the praises to God for giving him victory, while commending the CBN for being there for Nigerian youths through consistent sponsorship of the annual championships in both the Senior and Junior categories. Ladies’ Champion, Oyinlomo Quadri, said her back-to-back win of the CBN women’s singles title was the Lord’s doing, as she gave all praises to God, even as she looked forward to more victories.