Women top seed at the ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Championship, Blessing Samuel yesterday cruised into the quarter finals.

Samuel outstroked Omolade Aderemi 7-5, 6-4 in the women singles event, just as Seed 2, Christy Agugbom recorded a two straight win over CBN junior tennis champion, Oiza Yakubu who is breaking into the Senior ranks for the first time.

Yakubu joined the likes of Marylove Edward, Angel McClord and Oyinlomo Quadri who are currently in the United States of America plying their trade and Oyilomo Quadri.

The upcoming tennis player, who was unlucky to have been drawn against the national no 2 ranked star in her first game, got her first baptism of fire as she was bundled out in two straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.