Defending champion of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis championship and tournament top seed, Sylvester Emmanuel lived up to expectations in the opening round matches of the on -going 41ST edition, when he defeated Isiaka Toriola in two straight sets, 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

He will now face the winner between Eze Tochukwu and Okwuchukwu Michael.

But it was a tough one for tournament seed 2 and last year’s runners-up, Imeh Joseph, who overcame un-seeded Ikakah Emmanuel.

Having lost the first set 3-6, Imeh bounced back in the second set by winning it 6-2 before rounding it up in the third set that ended 6-3 in his favour.

Imeh will today engage Henry John in the second round.

John Henry beat Jubrin Hassan 6-1, 6-2, while Mohammed Musa outstroked Idris Aliyu 6-1, 6-0.

In womenís category, Moses Favour Blessing beat Omolayo Blessing 6-3, 6-4, while Aanu Aiyegbusi dismissed Joy Sunday by handing two straight sets defeat of 6-0, 6-0 to her, even as Blessing Anuna ran home with a 2-0 victory over Amara Nwokolo, whom she ended in 6-2, 6-2 to move on.

Onebamhun Patience defeated Stella Udokwelu 6-3, 6-2, while Omolayo Osewa picked her second round ticket by beating Fola Ogunshola 6-1, 6-0.

Also in the second round is Mohammed Jumai, who stopped Jesutoyosi Adewusi 6-4, 6-3.

The game between Aare Bunmi and Ngozi- Dirisu ended 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 in favour of Aare Bunmi .

Action will continue today in the remaining first round matches, while the doubles events will serve off today as well.

The wheel chair categories would be on the courts tomorrow at the same package B complex of the National Stadium, Abuja, venue of the tourney.