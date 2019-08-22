The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says it will build diagnostic centres in the six geopolitical zones of the country and Abuja.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the inauguration of a centre, named ‘CBN Centre of Excellence’ at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Thursday.

Emefiele explained that the centre that would be established in Abuja would have both heart and cancer diagnostic centres.

He however, said depending on available funding, the construction which would commence by 2020 or 2021 would be ready by 2024 or 2025.

According to him, such centres are important because what usually takes Nigerians outside the country is diagnosis.

“The importance cannot be quantified because once your illness is diagnosed, the assignment of the doctors will be made simple.

“The centres will be done in a way that a referral will come from teaching and private hospitals.

“Those coming to access care at the centres will be paying to generate revenue so the centres can manage themselves without CBN interference,’’ he said.

According to him, health and education are the bedrock of any nation’s development and there is need to invest in them. (NAN)