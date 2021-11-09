From Uche Usim, Jos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday unveiled its wheat value chain intervention programme captured under the Nigerian Brown Revolution, which seeks to save $2 billion spent on importing five million metric tons of wheat annually.

The scheme involves over 150,000 farmers cultivating 180,000 hectares of land in about 15 states and targeting 60% first-year import substitution and ultimately saving $2 billion per annum.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Speaking at the event held in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mr Edward Lamtek Adamu revealed that the brown revolution was an offshoot of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

According to him, the ABP has recorded successes in supporting smallholder farmers to increase the cultivation of different commodities across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘Through the programme, N788.035 billion has been disbursed to about 4 million farmers through 23 Participating Financial Institutions (PFI). So far, 4.796 million hectares of farmlands have been cultivated under the programme covering 21 commodities.

‘Wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. It is estimated that the country only produces about one per cent (63,000 metric tons) of the 5-6 million metric tons of the commodity consumed annually in Nigeria. This enormous demand-supply gap is bridged with over $2 billion spent annually on wheat importation. This has made wheat the second highest contributor to the country’s food import bill.

‘Given the high growth rate of the country’s population and the demographic structure, the demand for wheat is projected to continue to rise. This can only intensify pressure on the country’s reserves unless we take a decisive step to grow wheat locally.

‘This is also the first major wet season wheat production in Nigeria with about 700 hectares put under cultivation here in Kwall, Kassa, Jol, Kafi Abu and Sop in Jos, Plateau State. While the short-term implication of this is the addition of about 2,000 metric tons of seeds to our national seed stock, the country can now potentially add 750,000 metric tons of wheat to the nation’s output annually through rain-fed wheat cultivation in Plateau, Mambila Plateau and Obudu Plateau. The CBN will not rest on its oars as we continue to work with our partners, Lake Chad Research Institute(LCRI), to expand the frontiers of wheat production in Nigeria to areas like northern Oyo, Kogi and Kwara States.

‘Improved seeds varieties is the bedrock of any crop production process. We have made some progress in this regard with the acquisition of high yielding varieties from Mexico with a potential average yield per hectare of 5-7 metric tons as against a range of 0.8-1.8 metric tons yield per hectare of those varieties previously cultivated. The two-pronged approach of seed multiplication and grains production which we have adopted is expected to sustain the propagation of seeds and guarantee the availability of high-yielding seeds to farmers,’ he explained.

Earlier in his remarks, President Muhammadu, who was represented by the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Bako Lalong said that the first rain-fed wheat production remains a landmark event.

He added that food security cannot be attained if farmers were not supported with the right seedlings, agriculture materials and other resources.

‘The ABP is a good mechanism to give farmers ready market and provide jobs along the agricultural value chain.

‘The benefits of the agricultural revolution cannot be over-emphasised.

‘We’re almost attaining sufficiency in cassava, rice and others, and wheat is being added to the list.

‘One legacy this administration desires to bequeath before leaving office is zero importation of wheat. To that effect, we will work with all stakeholders to ensure this objective is achieved in the most impactful way for the Nigerian economy.

‘The Federal Government is committed to the continued support for the agricultural sector to ensure the sustainability of food security efforts, contribute to foreign reserve accretion and ultimately support the growth of the Nigerian Economy. The Private Sector is also encouraged to key into agricultural financing initiatives provided by the CBN and other Government Agencies,’ he said.

In his goodwill message, National President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Salim Saleh Muhammad, described the event as epoch-making and assured that planting would be done at safe states and areas to guarantee high yield.

He said that bankers, millers and other wheat stakeholders were onboard the revolution train.

Also delivering his goodwill message, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba stated that unemployed youths have constituted a security challenge and that agriculture will provide planks to absorb the jobless youths and ultimately help tackle the insecurity nightmare.

He expressed worry that some of the players in the farmer association that end up becoming roadblocks as they pose as middlemen.

Those who really have the farms don’t access the loans. The commercial banks have made things difficult. I’m a victim. Let’s ensure these facilities are accessed by the actual farmers so that the aims and objectives are not eroded.

He charged security agencies to ensure farmers are protected from security challenges.

‘I heard 100 extension workers have been trained and I hope this is extended so they can come and guide the farmers,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .