Uche Usim, Abuja

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday advised the Federal Government to urgently address security challenges in parts of Nigeria, especially in agrarian communities to increase food production and sustain inflation that has trended downward in recent times.

This was as all the members of the committee voted to retain all key economic parameters at current levels, with the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) remaining 13.5 per cent, the asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis point around the MPR, the CRR at 22.5 per cent while leaving the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

Speaking at the end of the July MPC meeting in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who read the communique, said all the members of the MPC agreed on the retention of the parameters because current macroeconomic indices were trending in the right direction.

Emefiele revealed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves now stands at $44.8billion as at July, as the apex bank was strongly focused on growth and sustaining price stability. The CBN Governor further advised the Federal Government to expand the nation’s tax base to stem the growth on public borrowing. He also restated the need to build fiscal buffers in the event of an unanticipated sharp drop in crude oil prices in the international market.

Emefiele equally reiterated apex bank’s decision to guarantee greater financing for the private sector, having directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to earmark 50 per cent of their deposits for that purpose or risk swelling their Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

“Part of the considerations of the MPC is for DMBs to grant loans to SMEs. They should refocus on lending to the private sector”.

Emefiele also harped strongly on the apex bank’s plans to halt milk importation into Nigeria as it gulps between $1.3-1.5 billion annually on foreign exchange payouts. He said adding milk into the import prohibition list was a right step in the right direction because Nigeria has capability to produce milk locally without recourse to import.

He said: “Yes, we have plans to restrict importation of milk because it can be produced here. We’ve seen the importation of this product for over 60 years. If you google the importers, you would see they’ve been here long.

Speending $1.2-$1.5 billion is very high given that milk can be produced here.

“What does it take to produce milk? Get your cows, position them in an area, give them water, grass, look after their health and ensure they don’t roam around.

“Our cows don’t have much milk because they roam around. They destroy things on their way and clash with farmers. All these can be addressed if we keep them in an area.

“When we considered restriction of milk some years ago, we also considered some sentiments. We called Wamco Plc and held meetings with them in Lagos about four years ago. We appealed for backward integration. We asked them to produce the milk here. It’s either they acquire lands and acquire cows and fatten them or support the pastoralists and get milk from them. “They can also provide them with grass and sell it to the herders and get milk in return to recoup their investment.