The management of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has said that its website which was reportedly hacked is secure.

A statement by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, said contrary to claims in the social media, alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (www.cbn.gov.ng) has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

We also wish to advise members of the online community to desist from peddling false news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.