The Central Bank of Nigeria Football Club has won the 2019 All Financial Institutions Football Club (AFIFC) competition, beating Unity Bank Football Club by a lone goal in the game played at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, formerly Abakaliki Township Stadium, Eboyin state.

Th goal was scored by Lazarus Ijale, via a spot kick in the 63rd minute.

Speaking at the event, which was graced by ex-super Eagles star, Victor Ikpeba, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, commended all the teams that participated in the competition, and stressed that the tournament is one of the Bank’s foremost and oldest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions. Emefiele, whose remarks were delivered by the Deputy Director in the Corporate Communications Department of the Bank and Head of the Public Relations Division, Mrs. Veronica Aqua, noted that the Bank remained committed to contributing to the promotion and development of football in the country, in addition to its contributions in golf and tennis.

He noted that AFIFC has become a very significant tournament among financial institutions in Nigeria, particularly as it creates opportunity for social interaction among financial institutions and regulators as well as facilitate promotion of harmony in Nigeria’s financial system.