From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Center for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CSITT) has said the country could have been blacklisted by global financial bodies over the allegations against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, in the aftermath of the introduction of new cash withdrawal limit by the apex bank.

The group, in a statement by its director, John Dimu, noted that the Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that provides financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have sanctioned the Nigeria, if Emefiele had been frame-up on trumped up charges.

It noted that the suspension of Nigeria from the group would be embarrassing, especially as the country has been suspended back in 2017 over lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

“This lot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons, is not only a huge shame but against the ethics of the Egmont group which Nigeria is a member of.

“Recall that the group had suspended after its plenary in Macao, China, on July 2, 2017 suspended Nigeria as a result of its lack of a legal framework and autonomy.”