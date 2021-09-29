From Fred Itua, Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce a digital currency, eNaira, from October 1 as a welcome development.

The Acting Director of Operations and Programmes Development of ACJHR, Bridget Akpeh, made the position of the centre known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Bridget noted that the introduction of digital currency will open the door for more inclusive economic participation in the country.

‘This decision by the CBN led by its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is the right decision at this digital age. The introduction of e-Naira will no doubt place Nigeria’s economy in its deserved place in the economies of the world,’ she said.

‘It will open up the economy for more inclusion. The benefits therein are enormous and will be glaring for all to see within a short period.

‘We, therefore, urge all critical stakeholders to join hands with the CBN to make this innovation work.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.