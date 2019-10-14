The Leo Stan Eke Foundation is partnering Imo State Government to train 5,400 youths on Computer Basic Testing (CBT) in preparation for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Director General of the foundation, Mr. Amasike Emeronye said N24.3 million has been earmarked to facilitate the training.

The training, he said, would help participants, drawn from the 27 local government areas excel in the forthcoming UTME.

Emeronye said the training is in line with the goal of the foundation of enhancing education standard in the state, as well as sharpening the knowledge of participants, especially in area of ICT and create wealth.

Commissioner for Technology Development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu, assured that government would put in the needed effort towards ensuring the training yield the desired results and enjoined the youths to take full advantage of the programme.