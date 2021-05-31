By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Commonwealth Businesswomen Network (CBWN) Nigeria, has announced its partnership with Brevity Anderson in organising this year’s Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS).

The event which comes under the theme, “The future of hydrocarbons in Nigeria” is scheduled to take place between June 6th -10th, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja and it is billed to feature a special day to showcase women in that sector.

In a statement signed by the Vice- Chairperson of CBWN Nigeria, Ngozi Oyewole, she expressed gratitude for her organisation to be the official partner of Brevity Anderson, a UK based organisers of NIPS 2021.

“CBWN Nigeria in partnership with Brevity Anderson, the UK based organisers of NIPS 2021, is championing greater women representation and participation at the upcoming edition of the summit. This will facilitate women empowerment, promotion of gender equality as well as provide platform for women owned businesses to showcase their organisation on an international stage,” Oyewole added.

Highlighting the day set aside for women in the oil and gas sector during the summit, she said that there will be a technical workshop and a day for women with the theme, “Energy, Technology, Power, Oil and Gas: A Female Approach To The Future of Hydrocarbons”.

“CBWN Nigeria Pavilion at NIPS 2021 is the platform for women in energy, technology, power, oil & gas. Showcasing our strengths, the extent of innovation by women owned businesses and opportunity for women in the sector. it is an accredited organisation focused on women’s empowerment adding that it is recognised by 54 governments across 6 continents”, Oyewole said.

She further explained that CBWN Nigeria is the national leadership ground partner for Nigeria, pioneered by the 2013 charter of the Commonwealth. CBWN Nigeria has a strong oil, gas and energy membership forum and an even greater network in the wider CBWN worldwide network.

However, she enjoined all stakeholders to avail themselves of the opportunity to leverage all benefits accruable in showcasing their businesses and their gender aligned objectives and successes.