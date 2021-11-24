Members of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Worldwide will gather on Saturday, November 27 for a memorial service (Amissa) to mark the one-year anniversary of the passing of the late leader of the Church, Pastor Josiah Kayode Joseph Owodunni.

A statement by the church secretary, Evangelist Toyon Akapo, said the memorial service will kick off by 10a.m. at the auditorium of the CCC, Oluwaseyi International Headquarters, Ijeshatedo, Lagos with choristers from different cathedrals and parishes entertaining guests and members to songs specially practiced and prepared for the remembrance service.

Memorial lecture would also be held at the same venue by 3p.m. to round off the celebration.

The statement described the late Pastor as a pillar of strength who stood behind his beliefs no matter the opposition.

Born in Ijebu Odogbolu on October 10, 1934 to Mr. Adegoke Owodunni, an Anglican goldsmith, and Alhaja Jemilat, a Moslem fish merchant from the prominent Alowosile family, he was raised with an appreciation for both faiths and his Moslem name was Abdul Karim, meaning “servant of the most generous.”

Pastor Owodunni was married to his late wife, Mabel Olufunke Owodunni (nee Ogunnaike) on March 31, 1962 and he enjoyed 45 blissful years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by children and grandchildren.

