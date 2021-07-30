Celestial Church of Christ, Divine Grace Ministry, Oki Parish, will today by 9pm hold a one-day power-packed all-night crusade at No. 10, Kode Street, Mende Maryland, Lagos, christened “Your Weeping Is Over,” adopted from Luke 17:13-17.

The host/shepherd-in-charge, Evang. Obafisan Sesan, said he is embarking on the special crusade every three months to obey the leading of the Lord.

Initially, he was reluctant to carry out God’s instruction, but when God started showing his divine ability, vowing, among other things, to “Show the convener, members, attendees unmerited miracles, just as it is in Exodus 3:17, Luke 5: 3-9,” saying God is the only way out of challenges.

“God has promised to wipe away our tears (Luke 13-17) and, above all, intervene on all sides,” he said.

Evang. Ekunola Davies of Genesis Team Int’l fame, from Ilaro, Ogun State, and a host of other anointed ministers will minister hope into the lives of participants.

