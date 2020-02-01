Despite standing no chance of progressing from the group stage, Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho believes CAF Confederation Cup opponents FC San Pedro still have much to play for at the Stade FHB in Abidjan on Sunday.

Osho’s Enyimba are up against group D’s bottom side in their final match of the phase with sight firmly set on picking the group’s second quarter-final ticket.

While the Ivorians are already eliminated from the competition following an indifferent run that has seen them manage just three points from five matches, Enyimba need only a point to confirm progress to the last eight.

Speaking with the club’s media channel before his team’s departure to Abidjan, Osho squashed insinuations that the fixture against the already eliminated Ivorian side will be a mere stroll in the park.

“San Pedro as at now are out of the competition completely and they stand to lose absolutely nothing, and when you’re playing with no pressure on you like that, some teams tend to play better in that situation and that’s why we have to be a bit careful. We have to really bring in our A-game to get the needed result.

“They should not be of an illusion that after all, the San Pedro team is out and they will be an easy picking. It’s not going to be that way. They have their honour to play for and they want to do well in front of their supporters.”