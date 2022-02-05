Celestial Church of Christ, St. Bilewu Oshoffa International Parish, Jakande Estate, Lagos State, in conjunction with its parent parish in Germany will on Friday hold a special prophetic vigil for all Celestial prophets and prophetesses in Lagos State.

The event, with the Theme: “Use your gift to win Souls for Christ”, is aimed at sensitizing prophets on the need to deplore their calls for winning Souls for Christ, which is the primary assignment of all Christians.

According to the Shepherd of the Parish, Superior Evangelist Moses Agbaje, the programme which takes place on February 11 at the church’s premises from 10 pm will also witness the presence of prophets of other denominations. Notable speakers and preachers drawn from within and outside Nigeria including Superior Evangelist Samuel Agbaje (Germany), Evangelist Francis Agbese (Benin Repulic) among others, are expected at the event.

“The programme will afford us the forum to bring to fore the decadence bedevilling Christendom in recent times, particularly the anti–Christ in this end time and encourage Christians to prepare for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ”, Agbaje explained