The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has lamented poor access to COVID-19 vaccines among persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The organisation made this known at the presentation of its report in Abuja tilted: “A report on access to COVID-19 vaccines among PWDs in Abuja”.

Executive Director of the organisation, Mr. David Anyaele, while presenting the report, noted that PWDs in Nigeria have continued to witness discrimination, exclusion, denial of priority to public space, and subjected to various physical, structural, communication and institutional barriers in accessing health and social services in the country. This, according to him, is a proof that PWDs are among the less prepared for during health emergencies such as COVID-19 pandemic.

While commending efforts by the Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on the National COVID-19 deployment plan, Anyaele however, pointed out that there were no specific provisions for persons with disabilities in accessing the distribution COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria since arrival.

He said, “the protocol for vaccination of Nigerians have been designed by NCDC. We are told that the primary beneficiaries are frontline health workers and vulnerable groups; but in deciding the vulnerable groups, no mention was made about PWDs. What we also observed is that COVID-19 vaccination is going on but no measures have been put in place to ensure that PWDs have access to vaccination.”

Also speaking, the Senior Program Research Officer, Mr. Victor Owoyomi, highlighted factors affecting access to COVID-19 vaccines among PWDs, such as inadequate information, long distance from vaccine centres, and presence of physical, communication and attitudinal barriers.

“The communicative barrier includes lack of sign language interpreters or signage posters at COVID-19 vaccine centres. Also, physical/structural barriers such as lack of ramps and presence of staircases can hinder access for PWDs.”

The CCD therefore called on stakeholders in the health sector and various MDAs to synergise and work towards ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for PWDs.