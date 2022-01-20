From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Central Council of Ibadan Indigienes (CCII) has cautioned natives and residents of the city to desist from defamatory comments on the controversy trailing the succession plan to the vacant stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland, until the issue is finally resolved.

President General of CCII, Yemisi Adeaga, gave the caution at a press conference in Ibadan House, Oke-Are, ahead of Ibadan Cultural Festival slated for March.

The official launch of website: www.Ibadanculturalfestival.com, was performed during the press conference.

He said Ibadan kingmakers and other critical stakeholders have been working assiduously to ensure amicable resolution of the matter.

He was optimistic that by the time the festival would take place in March, the new Olubadan would have been installed.