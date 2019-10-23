CCITraders, a leading trading firm on Commodities, Currencies and indices trading, has acquired its first international incorporated licence by Financial Services Authority (FSA) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Licence Number 185LLC2019. According to documents made available on their social media handles, the business of CCI Trading LLC will include: Trading on Commodities, Currencies (Forex), Indices and other stocks including management of portfolios from different international market across the globe.

This is coming two months after CCI Traders launched a new ultra-modern trading platform that helps traders to navigate the market with ease without hidden charges. It has fast execution of orders, transparency and full market data for both oil market, forex and other market instruments.

Head of Trading at CCI Traders, Uche Paragon, explains that “this is going to lift so many barriers and restrictions we are facing with international communities, and we can now be more recognized as one of the global trading companies.

“We are also working hard to be incorporated in many EU zones including UK, so traders from the West African region can enjoy same trading experience with others.”

The acquisition is the first of its kind from the record so far, as CCITraders becomes the first Nigerian company to acquire such a licence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.