From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Christian faith-based organisation, the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), has joined the campaign to eliminate violence against women and girls which, it observed, is on the rise across communities and urban settings in Nigeria.

The Christian body confirmed that cases of violence against women and girls worsened during the national lockdown last year, apparently, due to economic, cultural and other societal challenges, hence the need for collective effort to tackle the challenge.

The council said it will mobilise for mass street rallies, distribution of fliers and stickers with messages, and also prayer to see an end to violence against children. In addition to that, meet with significant political and government figures who can initiate positive changes.

CCN President, Benebo Fubara-Manuel, told newsmen at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, that CCN has secured the support and collaboration of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through its spotlight initiative to champion the campaign that would herald an end to violence against women.

He disclosed the current phase of the campaign project would take place in Sokoto, Adamawa, Lagos, Ebonyi, FCT and Cross River States as focal states.

“We have kicked-off a week of sensitisation in the FCT that will run till July 18, 2021. We have realised that violence against women and girls is not what churches or faith-based organisations alone can solve, hence the need for multilateral efforts and initiatives and every form of support is a move in the right direction.

“Such collaborations would assist many non-religious persons to discern clearly how they have been trapped in the same declining culture and do all that they can to stop violence against women and girls.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.