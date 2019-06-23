Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has called on President Muhammed Buhari to urgently address the lopsidedness in promotion and posting in the Nigerian Police Force.

The group condemned the ethnic-driven promotion and posting, which it claimed, became more pronounced under the current administration of President Buhari due to his obvious ethnic disposition.

In a statement signed by the National Public Secretary of CD, Dede Uzor A Uzor, after its emergency general meeting in Enugu state, the group observed that out of over 60 Commissioners of police, there were not more than three Igbo officers as Commissioner of police in Nigeria.

Further buttressing the allegation, the group said: “In Anambra state for example, which has 8 Area Commands formations including the newly created ACs and 90 police Divisions, no single Igbo man is heading Area Commands and with less numbers heading Divisional levels, while choicest and strategic divisions are preserved for northern officers.”

The human right body, therefore, berated the Police authorities over the skewed posting of officers to head State Commands and strategic formations especially in South East and South South.