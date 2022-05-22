From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 226 top management officers in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Board, Hajia Rufai Ahmed, the board claimed that the promotion is strictly based on merit.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Giving a breakdown of the specific agencies, the board in a statement, disclosed that while 56 Correctional officers benefitted, 98 Immigration officers are also beneficiaries, just as 63 Civil Defence officers got promoted to a higher rank.

Titled; “the Board approves the promotion of top management officers under its purview”, the statement read: “the Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 226 top management officers in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The breakdown is as follows: NCoS; 23 Officers to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) 43 Officers to the rank of Controller of Corrections (CC).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“NIS, four Officers to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI), 24 Officers to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACGI) 70 Officers to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration (CIS).

“In NSCDC, five Officers to the rank of Deputy Commandant General of Corps (DCG) 22 Officers to the rank of Assistant Commandant General of Corps (ACG) 35 Officers to the rank of Commandant of Corps (CC).

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The promotion results were approved by the Board on Thursday 19th of May 2022 taking cognizance of merit and other considerations such as Federal Character Principle.

“The Chairman enjoined the newly promoted officers to continue to contribute their quota towards achieving their respective mandates and ensuring internal security,” the board noted in the statement.