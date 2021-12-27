The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Monday extolled the virtues of the late South African cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as an iconic democrat and peace-builder.

Director CDD, Idayat Hassan, in a statement said that Tutu’s contribution to ending apartheid in South Africa and entrenching one of Africa’s thriving democracies would never be forgotten.

“CDD recall the courageous role played by Tutu in mobilising global opposition to the dark regime in South Africa.

“As a Christian minister, Tutu believed in one humanity and a just and free world, “she said.

Hassan said that CDD also reminisced the heroic role played by the late cleric in bridging the gaps of division between Nigeria and his country.

She said that this was particularly in the area of recurring xenophobic attacks.

She said “We could vividly recall how he stood tall in defence of Africa’s unity, calling for love, peace and renewed friendship among Africans during the apartheid regime and until the end of his life.”

According to Hassan ,without a doubt, Desmond Tutu’s death is a huge loss to his country and the African continent.

She said that with his demise, Tutu had transitioned to the ancestral plain, joining his contemporaries.

These, she said included: Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela, Steve Biko, Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge, Denis Goldberg among others who stood in fearless resistance to hate and oppression.

She said that South Africa, Africa and the world would miss the unrivalled humanist, emancipator and democrat.

She added that, “While we mourn this icon, we take solace in the indelible legacy of love he has left behind.” (NAN)