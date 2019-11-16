Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

The centre for democracy and development CDD one of the domestic observer groups observing kogi governorship, decries the spate of violence and ballot snatching across the state.

Professor Adele Jinaidu, chairman of CDD election Centre in Lokoja just addressed a world news Conference where he CDD says reports from CDD observers indicate widespread violence, intimidation of voters, vote-buying, abductions, gunshots and massive rigging that may undermine integrity of the governorship election in kogi state central Nigeria.

CDD describes the conduct of the election falling short of public expectation inspite of the public outcry against electoral violence in the state .