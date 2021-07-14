Ben Dunno, Warri

The leadership crisis that had polarized national body of a foremost rights group, Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), took a worrisome dimension weekend, as Ag. President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, submitted a petition to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corrupt dealings of the two past Presidents.

The two past national Presidents so indicted in the petition signed by Comrade Taiga in his capacity as Ag. President were; Comrade Malachi Ugwummadu, the immediate former national President and Comrade (Dr) Osagie Obayuwana, the President, who is currently being suspended by the Edo state branch of CDHR over alleged electoral manipulation and imposition of a candidate during its election.

The petition which was handed over to the EFCC operatives at the Benin Zonal office, seek among other things demanded the immediate probe CDHR account from the period Comrade Ugwummadu was President and cover the time Comrade Obayuwana, presided over as the President till he was suspended.

According to the petition;

I write to officially inform you of the gross misappropriation and embezzlement of the Committee for the defence of human rights funds as well as the official corruption perpetrated by Comrade Malachi Ugwummadu, during his tenure as the national President between the period of 2016 to 2019″.

The said Comrade Ugwummadu, has failed/neglected to give a proper account of funds generated and received during his tenure neither has the account being subjected to any external auditing as enshrined by the CDHR Constitution at Section 22(1), which is to the effect that; “the income and expenditure of the organization shall be audited yearly by an external auditor to be appointed by the National Council” for each financial year from June to May during his tenure”.

“The Committee for the defence of human rights national secretariat is situated at Right House, 43 Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja; a place that has afforded the organisation to generate a yearly income of (N3,650,000.00) Three Million, Six Hundred and fifty Thousand Naira in rent from other occupants of the building”.

“The Committee for the defence of human rights also generate funds through personal donors from good spirited Nigerians among other sources of income which includes but not limited to members identity card payments, branch dues Renting of the organization hall for event, and so on”.

“That all these funds are not traceable or can they be tied to any visible projects that the organization did within this said period. That all efforts made for these persons to account for this monies have been met with stiff opposition from them”.

“I therefore call on your distinguished office to investigate this acts of corruption by Comrade Ugwummadu, that were also been concealed by the Suspended National President of the Committee (Dr) Osagie Obayuwana, who himself also continued on the path of his Predecessor by not been able to account for over Five Million Naira (N5,000,000) that was denoted by philanthropists and others monies generated by the organization”.

“The details of the Committee for the defence of human rights account for which I believe will help in the course of your investigation is: Account Name: Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR)

Account No: 0442019597

Bank: Ecobank”

Continuing, “From the foregoing, it is evident that these individuals violated and breach the rules of law of the organisation by not respecting chapter 7, Section12 , sub 5 & 6, and Section 22 sub 5 & 6 respectively, as well as; Section 11 sub 1 and 2 of CDHR constitution”.

“All through Comrade Ugwummadu’s tenure as President he did not wait for the approval of NEC and NC to approved Fund before spending the organization money without submitting himself for Auditing from 2016 to 2019 until he handed over”.

“On his own part, Dr. Osagie continued in the like manner as his predecessor until he was was suspended by his Edo state branch for electoral constitutional beaches which was upheld by NEC and later ratified by National Council (NC) of the body”.

“I trust in your ability to do the needful in ensuring that justice prevails to this matter before you, as I assure you and your office of our organisation’s total commitment in working hand in hand with you till the end”.

“I want to passionately appeal to you that if at the end of your investigations, these persons were found wanting, they should be made to face the full weight of the Law”, the statement concluded.

