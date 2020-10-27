Meanwhile, the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), yesterday, gave governors across the 36 states seven days ultimatum to explain why they should not be sanctioned for allegedly hoarding palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the masses.

Its National President, Dr. Osagie Obayuwana, gave the ultimatum following recent looting of warehouses of alleged hoarded COVID-19 palliatives across the country.

“At the first level, since public office holders cannot deny the fact that they are servants of the people in whom sovereignty lies, CDHR on behalf of the people hereby issue a query to governors of all the states to explain within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against them by way of removal from office through popular mass action for abuse of office, breach of public trust, deliberate perpetuation of hunger, appropriation of public resources and mindless dereliction of duty all necessitating a vote of no confidence enforceable through civil disobedience.”

He said the time had come for Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands since political leaders have failed to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“More fundamentally, we call on the mass of the Nigerian people that the time has come for all hands to truly be on deck in the management of public affairs in our country.

“We recognise that continuing to leave our affairs in the hands of politicians and their collaborators is at our own peril, given that they have shown themselves to have outlived their usefulness and are now standing in the path of genuine progress in our country, as it is clear that they can never and will never change,” he said.