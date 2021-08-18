From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Delta State Branch has called for synergy with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, to curb the growing menace of drug abuse, cultism and other social vices commonly associated with youths in the society.

Canvassing the partnership during a courtesy visit to the union’s secretariat yesterday, its Chairman, Jonathan Giama, noted that the partnership had become very necessary as it would make the sensitization of its target audience easier giving the available media platform.

He noted that the spate of violent crimes, most especially cultism and cybercrime had assumed a worrisome dimension in the state, hence the need to seeks media assistance in sensitizing the youths on the dangers of such criminal activities.

According to him, ‘we are today to solicit your assistance in the ongoing war to help curb the menace of violent crimes, notable among them are cultism, drug abuse and cybercrimes that are commonly associated with the youths in our various communities.’

Giama said the body can no longer tolerate the spate of kidnapping, cultism, drug abuse and other violent crimes in the state and therefore warned those who are involved in these nefarious activities to turn up a new leaf or if caught would face the wrath of the law.

The CDHR boss who was accompanied by some of his executive members said the body would not rest in its oars until crimes are stamped out or reduced to their barest minimum in the state.

‘We as a people would continue to preach against violent crimes in the state because, in recent times, kidnapping, hostage taking, armedrobbery among other crimes have become the order of the day in the state, especially in Warri and its environs,’ he said.

Responding, the Chairman of the Warri Correspondents Chapel of NUJ, Okies Vickys, thanked the human rights group for considering the union a worthy partner in fighting these ugly trends commonly identified with the youths in our society today.

Okies who spoke through the union Secretary, Comrade Dele Fasan, assured of the members’ commitment to working with the body in ensuring the dissemination of useful information to the grassroot where it would make the desired impact.