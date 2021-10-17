Ben Dunno, Warri

The foremost Human Rights group, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), yesterday, held its 2021, Annual General Conference in Asaba, Delta state, with the emergence of a new National Executive Committee (NEC) led by Comrade (Dr.) Kehinde Taiga, at the helms of affairs.

Also inaugurated was the new Board of Trustee (BOT) of the organisation, Chaired by Comrade Sunny Enenuvwedia, following the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) since May 17, 2021, in line with the Chapter 6, Section 20, Sub-section 4, of the CDHR constitution which specified the dissolution of the board and the immediate composition of a new BOT at the end of the tenure.

With this development, the tenure of NEC constituted at Abeokuta, Ogun state in 2019, where the suspended President, Dr. Osagie Obayunwana, was elected alongside his team, stands dissolved by the Annual General Conference (AGC) paving way for a new administration led by Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, to pilot the affairs in the next 3years.

The decision of the AGC in Asaba this weekend has finally laid to rest speculations of division and perceived rancor in the leadership cadre of CDHR as the majority of the members from across the various states of the federation spoke in one voice on the need to move ahead as one indivisible body in the struggle for a better society.

While reaffirming commitment to a strong and viable CDHR in championing the course of protecting the right of citizens in the country, the AGC (highest decision making organ of the organisation), urged aggrieved individuals in the group to follow the due process in seeking redress to whatever perceived injustice that might have been done to them.

It noted that it would no longer tolerate any act carried out intentionally or unintentionally to bring division or create the impression of a divided house in the minds of the public by some aggressived members, stating that the unity, stability and credibility of the body cannot be compromised over personal ambition of few individuals.

Earlier in his speech, the newly Sworn-In National President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, noted that; “CDHR was formed thirty-two (32) years ago in April, 1989 in response to the high level of human rights abuses and infringement prevailing in our dear country under the watchful eyes of the military regime, with the general objectives of promoting, defending and sustenance of fundamental human rights among other objectives”.

He then went on to commend the National Assembly, particularly the Upper Chambers, for being courageous enough in making a U-turn on the electronic transmission of election results in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

CDHR National President, therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency assent to the amendments by the National Assembly especially that of the electronic transmission of election results, so that INEC will use it for the coming November 6 Anambra State elections as a litmus test before its full use in future elections.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the Delta Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, called for more synergy between the police and Rights groups in the country, stating that the idea of painting a one sided report in an attempt to carry out the media prosecutions of police officers does not augur well for the

injustice they are trying to correct in the society.

The Police boss who was well represented at the occasion by the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), A Division, Asaba, CSP Tope Fasugba, admonished the guests, particularly the members of CDHR to begin to see activism more as an advocacy campaign rather than going about it radically.

According to him: “Activism is not Radicalism. And the earlier we begin to dissociate these two in the whatever we do as human rights bodies, the better it would promote the understanding and consolidate the existing relationship between the police and members of the human right groups in the country.”.

The new executive are- Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, National President; Comrade Enohuwa Obanwonyi, National Vice President; Comrade James Chibuzo Chikwendu, National General Secretary; Comrade Godspower Ugah, Asst. Secretary; Comrade Roy Michael Olokungboye, National Treasurer; Barr (Mrs) Violet Ekwumankama, Legal Adviser; Comrade Gerald Kachy, Publicity Secretary and Comrade Ayuba Musa, Internal Auditor.

The newly constituted members of CDHR Board of Trustees (BOT) included; Comrade Sunny Enenuvwedia, Chairman; Barr. Olasupo Ojo, Barr. A. Lawal, Barr. Emeka Anosike and Barr. Maxwell Opara, Prof. Lai Olurode, Comrade Enohura Obamwonyi and Comrade Kehinde Taiga.

Awards were also presented to members of the public and CDHR members who have made significant impact at improving the working of the body at both state and national level.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .