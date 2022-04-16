From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has met with the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, at his palace in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State seeking a partnership to combat crude oil theft.

Irabor who was accompanied by top military officers said the military needs the cooperation of all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to combat the activities of criminal elements in the area.

According to him, his visit to Nembe underscores the role communities are expected to play in the protection of oil facilities in their area and help to fight crime.

He stated that the destruction of oil assets and investment is a direct attack on the economy and the future of the country.

Irabor pointed out that visits to communities are expected to improve the relations between the military and host communities of oil assets and strengthen the fight against crude oil theft.

On the lingering dispute between AITEO Exploration and Production Company and the Nembe community, he promised to intervene for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

King Daukoru in his remarks while thanking General Irabor for the visit, expressed appreciation to the Operation Delta Safe in the peaceful resolution of a crisis in March last year at the Nembe Creek during an oil spill.

The monarch expressed regret over the stance of Aiteo and its inability to maintain facilities such as pipelines and wellheads, resulting in frequent oil and gas pollution.

He added that the failure to positively engage the people has resulted in outstanding payments in the form of royalties and other payments.

King Daukoru lamented that Aiteo has continued to ignore a summons from relevant authorities to dialogue with the community, an act which according to him threatens the peace in the area.

The Group Executive Director, Upstream, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Adokiye Tombomieye however promised to bring all parties to the dialogue table