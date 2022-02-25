Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has met with the governors of oil and gas-producing states and heads of security agencies to curb oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism, among other economic crimes.

The meeting took place in Abuja and had in attendance the chief executive officers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. It was aimed at working out a framework to reverse dwindling oil production occasioned by crimes being perpetrated in the states.

Irabor said the nation’s economy was bleeding as oil production had become abysmally low, thereby adversely affecting the national economy and the oil-producing states:

“The environmental degradation and health challenges occasioned by pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering and refining have impinged on the wellbeing of the communities, resulting in pollution of waters, land, air and increased the diseases and poverty level of the people.”

He said the resultant framework from the engagement would involve the whole of society and it would be a win-win situation for all stakeholders, including the host communities. He told the governors: “You will be playing a crucial part in the industry-wide security of the hydro-carbon infrastructure and overall oil production capacity of the country.”

The CDS noted that it was the responsibility of the armed forces and security agencies to provide security across the space, including the oil and gas sector: “The collaboration of the governors and host communities is pivotal to the successful accomplishment of the constitutional roles of the armed forces and other security agencies.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State spoke on behalf of the governors of the oil-producing states. He expressed worries over the level of economic sabotage in the industry that resulted in reduced revenues and environmental and health challenges for the states.

He was hopeful that the meeting would work out a framework for collaboration among all stakeholders. He also expressed the commitment of his colleagues to contribute meaningfully towards a system that would guarantee greater prosperity for the nation, the states and host communities.

Governors who attended the meeting included Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Edo, Imo and Ondo states were represented by their deputy governors.

Heads of security agencies present were Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba, director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar, and Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Audi Ahmed. Deputy director-general, Department of State Services was also in attendance.

Inter-agency rivalry: DHQ holds training for military, other security personnel

A three-day inter-agency cooperation workshop by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), to address the incessant rancour and rivalry among personnel of the various security agencies has ended in Abuja.

Tagged “Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation for Sustainable National Security,” the workshop was aimed at enhancing synergy, increasing information sharing and addressing the challenges of duplication of efforts in joint operations.

It also addressed boundaries of responsibility, mutual distrust and suspicion, unhealthy competition, poor role delineation and general disinterest by any one agency to contribute in supporting capacity for another.

Chief Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, noted that the military and other security agencies were engaged in various operations to curb insecurity. He, however, lamented the incessant cases of rivalry, which he said made most of the operations unsuccessful.

He said: “The unnecessary show of force of who is more superior to the other has empowered the criminals to carry on with the operations at will. The time has come for personnel of the security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting the country and her citizens from attacks by criminal groups.

“It is pertinent to state that the much-needed cooperation among the security stakeholders in the country within the national framework for the tackling of insecurity is, regrettably, sub-optimal, with dire implications for the well-being and good order of the nation.

“In the evaluation of the relationship between the security agencies, there have been issues with boundaries of responsibilities, mutual distrust and suspicion, unhealthy competition, poor role delineation and general dis-interest by any one agency to contribute in supporting capacity to another. This tendency, often simply referred to as inter-agency rivalry, has deeply permeated and equally jeopardised the national potential to more effectively and efficiently tackle the menace of insecurity and criminalities bedevilling the country.

“The time has come to reverse the situation. In pursuance of this, strategic engagement has been identified and the vehicle of a workshop chosen as the platform to chart a new understanding and revise operational modalities.

“In this regard, the conduct of a capacity-building and training workshop involving the nation’s security stakeholders will be effective in realigning competence, delineate lines of authority, communication, lead agency concept and support in line with global best practices. This approach is not meant to downplay or undermine the peculiarities of the several security agencies involved in operations, but rather to reposition us for optimal performance during joint and combined operations.

“It is against this backdrop that this workshop is considered apt to enhance synergy, increase information sharing and address the challenges of duplication of efforts in joint operations.”

Declaring the workshop open, former Chief of Army and Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (retd), said: “As watch-keepers and law enforcement agents of Nigeria, developing a cordial and symbiotic relationship among you is an important precondition for success in all operations.”

“As security agents, we know that the consequences of inter-agency rivalry are multifaceted and have far reaching negative implications on national security. I therefore urge you all to continue to foster more collaborative efforts that make the best use of available scarce resources for enhanced national security.”

He urged participants to identify areas of overlap of functions that require interventions to eliminate, reduce or clarify in executing of their various mandates during the workshop and expressed the hoped that the outcome would assist the government in the formulation of policies that would enhance inter-agency synergy towards improved security in Nigeria.

He said: “This will go a long way to help in deterring current and potential adversaries within and outside the shores of Nigeria as well as mitigate the growing spate of crime and violence in the country.”

NAF, Customs collaborate on border security

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have concluded plans to collaborate at strengthening border security and stemming the tide of banditry and smuggling around Nigerian borders and entry points.

NAF’s director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, quoted the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, as saying that the NAF would to continue to encourage partnership with other security agencies. CAS who was represented by director, operations, NAF headquarters, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, said: “Based on the agreement, NAF is expected to make available on request two of its pilots to assist with operation of NCS Bell-427 helicopters and, by so doing, complement the manpower of NCS Air Wing.

“The MoU specifically sets out the terms of a joint commitment, expected to enhance efficiency in the areas of port and border patrols to curtail activities of smuggling syndicates across the country.

“This will enable the service to provide aircraft maintenance support to them so as to enhance the fight against all forms of insecurity in the country.”

He added NAF’s partnership with the NCS was a clear indication of the need for synergy and inter-agency cooperation, particularly between the military and para-military organisations: “The MoU will go a long way in building on the existing cordial relationship as well as ensure seamless collaboration between the two organisations.

“The current security challenges in the country call for the need to bridge the gap and divide that disconnects the military and other government agencies to work towards achieving a common goal.”

NCS Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), said the partnership with the NAF would improve the air operations of the NCS and anti-smuggling efforts: “Particularly as it intensifies efforts in checkmating small arms proliferation across the country.”

He called on the NAF and other services to consider partnering with the NCS in the areas of capacity building and purposeful manpower development to improve the output of NCS personnel: “I request the assistance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in training of NCS personnel in para-trooping and other related fields.

“This has become necessary in view of inaccessible areas used as smuggling routes, which are mostly not motorable and difficult to navigate, hence the need for the NCS to begin to consider inserting its troops in these locations via para-dropping.”

Navy appoints Ayo-Vaughan new spokesperson

The Nigerian Navy has appointed a new director of information for the service. He is Comodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan. He takes over from Commodore Suleiman Dahun.

Ayo-Vaughan, a one-time Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, was the commandant, Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. A member of 43rd Regular Course, Nigerian Defence Academy, he holds a bachelor of science degree in Chemistry and a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also holds master’s in Defence Management, Command and Strategy, Ecole de Guerre, France, and postgraduate certificate in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of Texas, USA. He attended the French War College (Ecole de Guerre), Paris, France, for his strategic course.

He is a member of professional bodies, including associate member, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Nigeria Society of International Affairs, and Royal Institute of Navigation, UK.

A statement by the director of plans, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Rear Admiral J.D. Akpan, said Ayo-Vaughan took over on February 18, 2022.