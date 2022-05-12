From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has urged Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of the armed forces to deal with security threats.

Irabor who stated this in Asaba, Delta State on Thursday at the end of a four-day Defense Retreat, said the security situation in the country was improving.

“Nigerians should remain confident in the ability of the armed forces as we work in consonant with other security agencies.

“The insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and others will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Irabor admitted that there still issues that needed to be tackled, adding that with the retreat, “Nigeria is safe because far reaching decisions have been made.”

However, human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani is of the opinion that Nigeria’s crisis was getting worse by the day.

Speaking in Asaba on Thursday as guest lecturer at a workshop organised by the Asaba Correspondents’Chapel of NUJ, Sani lamented that noting has been achieved in terms of security in the past seven years when the Federal Government invested heavily on security.

“We have spent over N4.2 trillion on security and defence in the last seven years, and that has not prevented bandits from killing and kidnapping our people using such very simple instrument like motorcycle and Ak 47.

“We have spent $1 billion to import Tucano Aircraft, that also has not been able to crush banditry and terrorism in our part of the country.

“And we have also pumped in another $999 million and that also has not been able to stop the violence, the killings in our country. So I believe that a serious government would have spent less and achieve more,” Sani said.