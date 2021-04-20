From Uche Usim, Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has admonished the media to be circumspect in reporting the security matters so as to not overheat the polity, saying that ‘drumming gongs of war won’t take Nigeria anywhere’ good.

He gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja at the Financing of Safe Schools Conference organised by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

According to him, the military would continue to do its best to secure the country, emphasising that there currently exists a cross-pollination of intelligence among the military and other sister security agencies.

Drumming gongs of war won’t take Nigeria anywhere. The military is doing its best within the resources available,’ he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Mr Asue Ighodalo, assured the gathering that the private sector will keep supporting the government in various areas.

He, however, advised the government to create an enabling environment for the private sector and investors to come in.

‘Government needs to improve the operating environment to attract investment into the country to create jobs and boost the economy.

‘The private sector has always supported various government initiatives and will continue to do so,’ he stated.

Earlier in his comments, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, lamented that the state has had to grapple with various security challenges, especially the upsurge in students’ kidnap.

He said the state government will continue to work with the federal government to boost security.

‘We took away students from troubled schools and redistributed them to safer areas. But it has led to pressure in hostels and classrooms but we really don’t have a choice,’ he noted.