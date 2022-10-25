CDV Group has congratulated the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, Mr Peter Mbah over the successful completion and inauguration of Pinnacle Oil’s ultramodern offshore subsea petroleum intake and offtake terminal at the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos.

The CDV Group in a statement in Lagos by its Managing Director, Dr Charles Ndubuisi Mba, believes that the unveiling of Pinnacle Oil’s ultramodern petroleum terminal will transform Nigeria’s downstream sector.

“I want to specially congratulate my brother Dr Peter Mbah and the Pinnacle Group for this great achievement which undoubtedly will create job opportunities for our teeming youths.

“This amazing accomplishment is just one step on your journey. Your ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems and find innovative ways to improve the world is the key to this success.

When Dr Peter Mbah is elected governor in 2023, Enugu State will witness an all-around transformation. Hearing you speak right from the first time, I knew you have a lot to offer Enugu and Nigeria at large.

The CDV Group is committed to Mbah’s vision of building a new Enugu and is willing and ready to partner with the PDP governorship candidate to deliver quality and affordable homes as the state is the next destination for economic activities with Dr Peter Mbah as the Governor.

Dr Charles Mba commended the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making a wise choice in adopting Mr Peter Mbah as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.