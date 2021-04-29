From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Nollywood star, Bryan Okwara has been unveiled as the brand ambassador CDV properties and development limited, a major real estate company based in Lagos.

Okwara who spoke with our correspondent in Enugu on Thursday said he was excited to represent CDV assuring that his new role will help amplify the drive of the company to provide best form of real estate and personal customized homes for its clients.

“CDV properties have been known to give the very best of not just products but to also make sure investments with them are safe and secure.

“One of the best deals people can get is through CDV and I am making sure that people are getting value for their money. We are bringing value to consumers and we are getting more recommendations. It feels great to be doing this with CDV”.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of CDV Properties and Development Limited CDV, Dr. Charles Mba, said the company is known to give, “the very best of not just products but to also make sure investments with them are safe and secure.

“We are one of the leading real estate firms in Lagos and Nigeria. We are into real estate development. We build affordable and quality houses for Lagosians and people in Nigeria in general. We have all kinds of programmes and payment plans which are very flexible for our buyers.