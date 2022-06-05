From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof Nnenna Oti has promised that those selected for the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CEsPESS) training from the school would exceed the programme’s objectives.

The VC, who gave the assurance in her speech at the commissioning/unveiling of the workshop at the school premises during the week, noted that with the strong academic and administrative base of the institution, which have made FUTO achieve full accreditation in almost all its academic programmes, it is possible.

She explained that FUTO has launched and commenced series of the executive training workshops in the three areas of Procurement Management, Environmental and Social Standards since February 2022.

“Our first set of trainees have been issued certificate on completion of three modules of their chosen areas. I believe some of them are here to complete the remaining modules of the programme, while some of you who have successfully completed the minimum mandatory three modules have joined the teams of FUTO ambassadors blowing the trumpet of their experience,” Oti said.

Earlier, the Director of CE-sPESS, Prof Gloria Chukwudebe highlighted the importance of the programme, which include, providing high quality personnel for efficient procurement system in both public and private establishment of the country.

“We know that one of the key success factors for economic development of any country is an efficient procurement system. That is what distinguishes our country from all other advanced nations, once we learn how to get procurement right, potholes will disappear from our roads because a well procured road with adequate drainage and sidewalks will last a minimum of 15 years,” Chukwudebe explained.

