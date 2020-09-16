Representatives of CEAN during the meeting, expressed concerns about their sector, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to reopen the cinemas and open up the sector for business. They promised to adhere strictly to the laid down Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mr. Moses Babatope said the cinema owners are ready to reopen.

He said: “we are ready to open our cinemas any time today or tomorrow. Cinemas outside Lagos are already open and they are complying with all the necessary protocols. We understand that your office is being careful about health and safety of Lagosians but we also assure you that these are top considerations for us too.”

The association also requested that the governor set up a film office whose function would include liaising with foreign investors while also serving as a major hub for the film industry in Lagos.

A film maker and one of the participants at the meeting, Omoni Oboli appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu for tax waivers, saying that no one in the film industry has earned a revenue in the past six months.

“Mr. Governor, we want you to help us with some tax break. As you may be aware sir, none of us has earned any revenue in the past six months. We want you to use your good office to help our industry.”