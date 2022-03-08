From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Acting Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Sanni Bello, has assured teeming party members and stakeholders of conducting a credible national convention this month.

He gave the assurance on Monday after receiving the report of the zoning committee led by the Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at the National Secretariat of the Party, Abuja.

While receiving the report, the Acting Chairman commended members of the Committee for a job well done.

“I will like to thank you for this assignment handled in a very matured manner. This is the beginning of good things to come to our party. This exercise was hitch free and by God’s grace every other exercise will be hitch free,” he said.

Governor Bello further described the zoning system as a representation of fairness and equity in the party.

Earlier, the chairman, APC Zoning Committee and Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrazaq who thanked the party for the opportunity to serve, said the Committee’s assignment was completed within the time frame of the responsibility.

He also commended members of the Committee for their commitment to the success of the assignment.

The Committee was inaugurated to ensure just and equitable sharing formula of leadership positions in all the geopolitical zones in the country.