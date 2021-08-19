By Maduka Nweke

PWAN Plus Business Concerns Ltd, owners of Cedarwood Luxury Estates, recently rewarded one of her business partners, High Chief Odefowope Orroye, with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 550.

The award was delivered by the Managing Director of the Company, Dr Julius Oyedemi at a colorful ceremony attended by dignitaries. The celebration was at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the same day, the President, World Peace Advocates, Kingdom of Denmark, His Excellency, Ambassador Pet Stafsen, had decorated Dr. Oyedemi with the United Nations (UN) Global Peace Ambassador title.

Oyedemi was conferred with the honour, alongside the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, foreign nationals and other eminent personalities.

The prestigious recognition and the gifting of the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon took place during a glamorous ceremony held at the Palace of His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Joseph Adeogun Ogunbona Ogunjobi (JP), the first-class monarch of Igbore, Egbaland, Ogun State.

With the UN appointment, “Dr Oyedemi is now entitled to be addressed an Ambassador Julius Oyedemi,” the President, World Peace Advocates, explained.

While presenting the G-Wagon, to High Chief Adefowope, Ambassador (Dr) Oyedemi stated that the Luxury car award was a testament to the Luxury mantra of the Cedarwood Luxury brand adding that it’s also in recognition of the recipient’s business acumen and productive partnership with the Cedarwood Luxury Estates.

The real estate guru explained that High Chief Adefowope had done remarkably well in the area of sales for PWAN Plus and Cedarwood Luxury Estates.

He further disclosed that the G-Wagon is worth over N75 million adding; “It is a luxury car given by a luxury brand. If a company can give a gift of 75 million naira to one of it’s partners it shows that anyone who does good business with us will get luxury gift.

“This is the first time a real estate company is giving out a G-Wagon. What he did is purely sales. It’s not like it is his right. He has sold and earned his commission. This one is a token of appreciation; and we hope to do business. so anybody who does business with PWAN plus, owners of Cedarwood luxury estates, will be rewarded handsomely,” Oyedemi said.

Overwhelmed by the rare gift, High Chief Adefowope thanked the managements of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), the mother company of PWAN Plus, and Cedarwood Luxury Estates respectively, for the dumbfounding gift.